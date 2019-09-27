|
|
Angeline DiLaura
Elmira - Angeline DiLaura, age 89, of Elmira, NY died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Elderwood Health Care in Waverly, NY. Angie was born on September 3, 1930 to Vincent and Catherine (Giambrone) DiLaura.
Angie graduated from Northside High School and a local nursing school, retiring as a Registered Nurse after 46 years of dedicated service. Angie enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, making rosaries and cross-stitching and was an avid reader. She belonged to The Ladies of Charity, A Divine Mercy Chapel Adorer, Queen of Peace Prayer Group, and a member of the Cursillo Movement. She enjoyed traveling-making many trips to Europe and to The Holy Land.
She is survived by her sisters, Frances DiLaura of Corning, and Mary Theresa Jamison of Campbell, NY; sisters-in-law, JoAnn DiLaura of Painted Post, NY and Maureen of South Dakota; aunt, Eleanor Giambrone of Corning; nieces, Peggy (Gary Keith) of North Carolina, Debbie of Washington, and Theresa Jamison (George) of Corning; nephews, Edward of Schuylerville, Vincent (Chris) of Corning, Joseph (Michelle) of Long Island, Jim (Joyce) of Kansas, Stephen (Jill) of Wisconsin, Frank (Lynn) of South Dakota, George (Kristen) Jamison of Big Flats; many nieces, nephews, cousins, God children and friends.
Angie was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Edward, Frank and Joseph.
At Angie's request there will be no calling hours. The family will provide flowers. Memorial Masses are greatly appreciated at St. Joseph's in Campbell or St. Peter and Paul's in Elmira.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today, September 27th at 10AM at St. Joseph's Church, 8505 Main Street in Campbell, with Father Patrick Connor Officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.
Angie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019