Angeline Rossi Kerwan
Angeline Rossi Kerwan

Elmira - Age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. Angeline was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Carmen and Marion (McIntyre) Rossi. She is predeceased by her husband Jerome C. Kerwan, daughter Maureen E. Kerwan, and brother Nicholas Rossi. Angeline is survived by her children, and their spouses: Mary Virginia & Scott Cummings of Murrells Inlet SC, Joseph P. & Diane Kerwan of Elmira, NY and Carolyn K. & Martin Schad of Shrewsbury, MA; grandchildren: Michael Cummings (Samantha Steers), Ryan (Kara) Kerwan, Matthew (Dominique) Kerwan; great-grandson Jackson Kerwan; sister Mary Catherine Carnegie of North Carolina; along with several nieces and nephews. Angeline was employed at the Chemung County Office of Veterans Affairs for several years. She was a long-time communicant of St. Patrick's Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Angeline on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Angeline with a donation to either, The ARC of Chemung County, 711 Sullivan Street, Elmira NY 14901, or The Alzheimer's Association, 425 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira NY 14904. The family also wishes to thank Dr. Francisco Corbalan, Hannah Foster, and the entire 5th floor staff at Chemung County Nursing Facility (CCNF) for the compassionate care given to Angeline during her stay. Thank you to all of the essential workers who went above and beyond during these difficult times. Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the Mass with face masks and social distancing.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
