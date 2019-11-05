|
Angelo J. Fiore Jr.
Elmira - Age 74 of Elmira, formerly of Long Island, NY, died unexpectedly, Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was one of nine children born July 13, 1945 to the late Angelina & Angelo Fiore Sr. Angelo is survived by his children, Donna, Janet and Angelo Fiore III all of AZ; sisters, Sandra and Patricia Fiore both of Elmira; several nieces, nephews and cousins including niece, Lisa (Matt) Herman, Elmira. He was a great man and will be greatly missed by all. Per his request there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
