Anita June Hinton Obituary
Tyrone - Age 91 of Tyrone, PA, passed away early Wednesday, August 28 after suffering from an advanced case of dementia. She grew up in the Horseheads/Elmira area and requested to be laid to rest near her mother, Betty Riker. She had several brothers and one sister who lived in the same area, and still has in-laws, nieces, and nephews who remain there. Anita was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Samuel Lamar Hinton. They raised and are survived by their children, Michael Lamar (Connie) Hinton, David Paul (Ellyn) Hinton, and Nancy Lea (David Reynolds) Post; grandchildren Heather (Eduardo) Zunzunegui, Heath (Susan) Hinton, Ryan (Rebecca) Hinton, Aubrey (Nicholas) Payne, and Brett Post; great grandchildren Hank Hinton, Everett Payne, Aaron Zunzunegui, Samuel Hinton, and Adelyn Payne. Anita and Sam raised their children in Florida where Anita worked as a homemaker and beautician, creating her own salon business. They retired to North Carolina. Anita later returned to Horseheads, NY; she then moved to Pennsylvania to live near her daughter, Nancy. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Wednesday September 4th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Anita's funeral service will be held there at 1 pm followed by committal and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may donate in Anita's name to a dementia prevention organization. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
