James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
1962 - 2019
Ann Cunningham Obituary
Ann Cunningham

Elmira - Age 57, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Ann was born on March 16, 1962 in Elmira, daughter of the late Felix and Mary (Skolny) Kozdemba. Ann retired from Elmira Psychiatric Center after many years as a cook. Ann is survived by her children, Melissa (Chris Gibson) and Brian Cunningham; her pride & joy grandson, Aiden Cunningham; brothers, Michael (JoAnn) and Robert (Mary Pat) Kozdemba; former husband and spouse, Jeff (Jenn) Cunningham; In law's Thomas and Lovie Cunningham; many close nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1pm to 3 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3pm with Deacon George Welch officiating.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
