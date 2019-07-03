|
|
Ann F. Earley
- - Born May 3, 1931. Went home to be with her Lord, July 1, 2019. At Sayre Health Care Center in Sayre, Pa.
Resided in Hammondsport, NY most of her life, until moving to Van Etten, NY.
She was preceded by her husband Wilbur E. Earley. She is survived by her son Donald E. Earley ( Darlene). Daughter Kathleen A. Potter (Robert) and son David F. Earley (Mary)
She has 3 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. 6 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild.
Calling hours will be Friday July 5th at 10:00am At Highway Tabernacle Assembly of God. 922 State Rt. 224 Van Etten, NY
Funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 11:00 am. Rev. Donald Earley will be officiating. Burial will be at
Pleasent Valley Cemetery in Hammondsport, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 3, 2019