Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Highway Tabernacle Assembly of God
922 State Rt. 224
Van Etten, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Highway Tabernacle Assembly of God
922 State Rt. 224
Van Etten, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Earley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann F. Earley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann F. Earley Obituary
Ann F. Earley

- - Born May 3, 1931. Went home to be with her Lord, July 1, 2019. At Sayre Health Care Center in Sayre, Pa.

Resided in Hammondsport, NY most of her life, until moving to Van Etten, NY.

She was preceded by her husband Wilbur E. Earley. She is survived by her son Donald E. Earley ( Darlene). Daughter Kathleen A. Potter (Robert) and son David F. Earley (Mary)

She has 3 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. 6 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild.

Calling hours will be Friday July 5th at 10:00am At Highway Tabernacle Assembly of God. 922 State Rt. 224 Van Etten, NY

Funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 11:00 am. Rev. Donald Earley will be officiating. Burial will be at

Pleasent Valley Cemetery in Hammondsport, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now