Ann Gawenus
Horseheads, NY and Greek Peak - ANN GAWENUS Age 83 of Horseheads, NY and Greek Peak, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18, 2020 at her home at Greek Peak, Cortland County, NY after a long battle with Lung Disease. Ann was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 7, 1936 the daughter of the late Carl and Naomi Muir Bluedorn. She was joined shortly thereafter by guardian brother and sisters Dutch, Mary, and Ruth Schultz whose parents were deceased. After graduating from High School in Waterloo, Ann attended The University of Iowa and graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She relocated to Binghamton, NY and worked at The Cerebral Palsy Center. Ann met Dick Gawenus in Binghamton and they were married December 22, 1962 in Waterloo, Iowa. After a two year tour for Dick with The U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas they moved to Elmira, NY and became the parents of three boys Timothy (Lisa) Gawenus and their children Madison and Jacob of Pittsburgh,PA, Randy Gawenus of Horseheads, NY, and Kevin (Lisa) Gawenus and their son Fritz of Lafayette, Colorado. Ann especially enjoyed the companionship of two foreign exchange students Kersten Ockernahl of Germany and Kasper Bryld of Denmark. Ann was a avid downhill skier and ice skater. Ann loved to travel and she and Dick made many trips to The Colorado Rockies and The European Alps. Ann also enjoyed Quilting, Needlework, Reading; making many friends along the way. Ann was member of Piecemaker Quilters, Chapter CF of PEO, and North Presbyterian Church in Elmira where she worked at the Food Pantry. Ann loved people, her many friends, and her family. She was One of a Kind! Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday June 26, 2020 from 5-8 PM Ann's Funeral Services will be held at The North Presbyterian Church in Elmira, NY on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11 AM with the Rev. Jim Hicks Officiating. Ann will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering at all times and follow social distancing guidelines. Flowers are acceptable or Ann may be remembered through memorial donations to The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and The Finger Lakes 301 South Main Street Horseheads, NY 14845. Word of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Horseheads, NY and Greek Peak - ANN GAWENUS Age 83 of Horseheads, NY and Greek Peak, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18, 2020 at her home at Greek Peak, Cortland County, NY after a long battle with Lung Disease. Ann was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 7, 1936 the daughter of the late Carl and Naomi Muir Bluedorn. She was joined shortly thereafter by guardian brother and sisters Dutch, Mary, and Ruth Schultz whose parents were deceased. After graduating from High School in Waterloo, Ann attended The University of Iowa and graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She relocated to Binghamton, NY and worked at The Cerebral Palsy Center. Ann met Dick Gawenus in Binghamton and they were married December 22, 1962 in Waterloo, Iowa. After a two year tour for Dick with The U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas they moved to Elmira, NY and became the parents of three boys Timothy (Lisa) Gawenus and their children Madison and Jacob of Pittsburgh,PA, Randy Gawenus of Horseheads, NY, and Kevin (Lisa) Gawenus and their son Fritz of Lafayette, Colorado. Ann especially enjoyed the companionship of two foreign exchange students Kersten Ockernahl of Germany and Kasper Bryld of Denmark. Ann was a avid downhill skier and ice skater. Ann loved to travel and she and Dick made many trips to The Colorado Rockies and The European Alps. Ann also enjoyed Quilting, Needlework, Reading; making many friends along the way. Ann was member of Piecemaker Quilters, Chapter CF of PEO, and North Presbyterian Church in Elmira where she worked at the Food Pantry. Ann loved people, her many friends, and her family. She was One of a Kind! Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday June 26, 2020 from 5-8 PM Ann's Funeral Services will be held at The North Presbyterian Church in Elmira, NY on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11 AM with the Rev. Jim Hicks Officiating. Ann will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering at all times and follow social distancing guidelines. Flowers are acceptable or Ann may be remembered through memorial donations to The Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and The Finger Lakes 301 South Main Street Horseheads, NY 14845. Word of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.