Ann Leah (Cecchini) Garrison
Elmira - Was born October 12, 1928 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Jack "Cosmo" and Zeola Gertrande (Simpson) Cecchini, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Elderwood at Waverly. Her sisters Jeanette (John) Pint, Joyce Collerini and former husband, Richard Garrison also preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Jeff (Angela) Garrison; daughter Paula (Ed) Drake; grandchildren: Sara Ann Garrison, Jay (Jill) Drake, Cortney (Steve) Haven and Michael (Tori) Drake; along with 7 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Bob Collerini and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 5 pm. Pastor Tre Reaume will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA, 2435 Route # 352, Elmira, NY 14903. She will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Ann's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020