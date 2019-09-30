Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir's Church
Anna C. Kamas Obituary
Anna C. Kamas

Elmira - Age 87 of Elmira, NY. She was born November 24, 1931 in Elmira Heights NY. She is the daughter of the late Daniel and Julia (Baron) Mysnyk and passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, September 29th, 2019. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her beloved husband, Aloysius Kamas in 1967; along with her siblings, Mary Gush, George and Stephen Mysnyk; and her brothers-in-law, James Mucci, and John Gush. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Susan) Kamas of Elmira, NY, Kathleen (Berry) Cokely of Geneva, NY, Gerald (Mary Anne) Kamas of Hagerstown, MD, Francis (Margaret) Kamas of Elmira, NY, and Kevin (Kelly) Kamas of Horseheads, NY; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; sister: Tekla Mucci of Elmira, NY; sister-in-law, Laura Mysnyk of Vestal, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Family and friends are invited to visit the Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., in Elmira, on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Wednesday, October 2nd at 10:30 am followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Casimir's Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Her complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
