Anna C. Tierney
Lawrenceville, PA - Anna C. Tierney, age 88, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was born on January 31, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of James and Mary (McHale) Malloy. Anna was married to Robert R. Tierney with whom she shared 67 years of matrimony. She was an office worker in the Submarine Supply Office. Anna was a member of the Holy Child Catholic Church in Mansfield. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and entertaining.
Anna is survived by her husband Robert, sons and daughters-in-law Robert and Ginger Tierney of Lawrenceville, PA and Christopher and Linda Tierney of Prospect Park, PA; daughter Kathleen Hanson of Audubon, NJ; sister and brother-in-law Bernice and James Rogers of North Wales, PA; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Janet Bion; brothers James and Thomas Malloy; and sister Mary Deeney.
A private funeral will be held at the Holy Child Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anna's name to the Holy Child Catholic Church, 242 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933, or to the . Burial will take place in the Bath National Cemetery in Bath, NY. Funeral services are under the direction of the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019