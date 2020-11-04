Anna (Paciollo) D'Elia
Horseheads - Age 92 of Horseheads. She was born August 21, 1928 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mollie (Caisso) Paciollo. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her dear husband, Charles, in 1989 and her son, Michael, in 2019. She passed peacefully on Sunday, November 1st. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hardman of Albany, NY; grandchildren Lisa Babcock, Casey Cracolici and Michael D'Elia; great-grandsons Ashton and Devon Babcock; daughter-in-law, Beth D'Elia and grandson-in-law Terry Babcock; sisters Jacqueline Perry and Frances Murray; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Anna retired from Verizon and volunteered at RSVP in Elmira. As a Telephone Pioneer member, she regularly visited the Bath VA Hospital to bring sunshine, laughter and goodies to the veterans there. She also was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Most recently, she was a resident at the Woodbrook Assisted Living Residence in Elmira and was very active in resident activities. There will be a private family viewing for only the immediate family at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads, NY on Sunday, November 8th 2020 from 2-4 pm. Anna's family extends an invitation for extended family and friends to pay their respects during the viewing via ZOOM. A link will be posted on the Barber Funeral Home website on Sunday at 12 pm. On Monday, November 9th 2020, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Church, with Rev. Christopher E. Linsler officiating. Anna will be laid to rest next to her dear husband Charles in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are welcome to make a donation to the Bath Veterans Hospital in Bath, NY in her memory at www.bath.va.gov
. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences and donation information at www.barberfuneralhome.com