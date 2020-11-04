1/1
Anna (Paciollo) D'Elia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna (Paciollo) D'Elia

Horseheads - Age 92 of Horseheads. She was born August 21, 1928 in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mollie (Caisso) Paciollo. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her dear husband, Charles, in 1989 and her son, Michael, in 2019. She passed peacefully on Sunday, November 1st. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hardman of Albany, NY; grandchildren Lisa Babcock, Casey Cracolici and Michael D'Elia; great-grandsons Ashton and Devon Babcock; daughter-in-law, Beth D'Elia and grandson-in-law Terry Babcock; sisters Jacqueline Perry and Frances Murray; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Anna retired from Verizon and volunteered at RSVP in Elmira. As a Telephone Pioneer member, she regularly visited the Bath VA Hospital to bring sunshine, laughter and goodies to the veterans there. She also was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Most recently, she was a resident at the Woodbrook Assisted Living Residence in Elmira and was very active in resident activities. There will be a private family viewing for only the immediate family at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads, NY on Sunday, November 8th 2020 from 2-4 pm. Anna's family extends an invitation for extended family and friends to pay their respects during the viewing via ZOOM. A link will be posted on the Barber Funeral Home website on Sunday at 12 pm. On Monday, November 9th 2020, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Church, with Rev. Christopher E. Linsler officiating. Anna will be laid to rest next to her dear husband Charles in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are welcome to make a donation to the Bath Veterans Hospital in Bath, NY in her memory at www.bath.va.gov . A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences and donation information at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved