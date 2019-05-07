|
|
Anna Jane Cherkis
Elmira - Age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Anna was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Robert and Anna (Snell) Struble. She is predeceased by her husband Nicholas L. Cherkis, Jr., brothers, Arthur and Byron Dilmore, sister Thelma Dilmore, sons-in-law David Carey and Steven Stickler. Anna is survived by her daughters, Betty A. Carey of Elmira, Mary Jane Stickler of Pine City; son and daughter-in-law Michael J. and Mary Cherkis of Elmira; siblings, Vera Higgins of Elmira, Betty Struble of Pine City, Shirley Rossi of Elmira, Joseph Struble of Horseheads with wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jim) Maycumber, Joseph (Shannon) Carey, Kelly, Lori, and Matthew Stickler, Carly Cherkis and Haley (Ryan) Youngs; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and long time good friend and neighbor Sharon Lofstrom of Pine City. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Anna's family sends a special thank you to the 6th floor staff at the Chemung County Nursing Facility for the wonderful care provided to Anna over the past 3 months.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 7, 2019