Anna M. Black
1926 - 2020
Anna M. Black

Corning - Anna M. Black, age 94, of Corning, NY went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Anna was born on August 8, 1926 in Morris, PA to Joseph and Lulu (Parsons) Collins. She married Jack Winston Black in Wellsboro, PA on September 22, 1943.

Anna loved people and children who were especially drawn to her kind and playful spirit. Her love of people was evident with the 34 foster children she took into her home over the years. Many people looked up to her as an advisor and prayer partner. She was an avid swimmer, enjoyed crocheting and knitting, playing "Zilch", attending Bible study, and was an active member of her church.

She had been the Religious Education Director at St. Patrick's Church from 1980 to 1991.

She is survived by her children: Patricia (Gillis) Cure of Canton, GA, Mary (Mark) Perry of Campbell, NY, Susan (Alan) Lubold of Concord, NH, Rebecca (Gene) Caponi of Needham, MA, Monica Grace Black of Milford, CT, Jack (Eleanor) Black of Corning, Martin (Connie) Black of Corning, daughter-in-law, Janice Black of Hornby, NY, Christopher (Rita) Black of Corning, Debbie Kay Piper of Corning, Darlene (Kevin) Foster of Painted Post, NY, Joan Palinkas of Painted Post, Tammy (Leon) Tillman of Mifflinburg, PA; Jimmy Clark, Gwen (John) Brunskill of RI; many foster children; several grandchildren, many great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; sisters-in-law, Sandra Collins of Corning and Blanche Collins of Millport, NY; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Jack Winston Black in 1980; beloved son, Maynard Lee Black in July 2020; and 14 siblings.

Calling hours will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning on Monday, November 2nd from 1:30 PM until 5:30 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Mary's Church at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 3rd with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in Barnard Cemetery on West Caton Road in Corning. *All current COVID-19 regulations will apply.

The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial donations be made to All Saints Academy, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830, The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Anna's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. where she worked as a greeter for many years.






Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
01:30 - 05:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
