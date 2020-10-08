Anna Margaret "Ann" Forsythe
Elmira - Born July 2, 1924, and a lifelong resident of Elmira, passed peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility. Her caring daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Forsythe was at her side. Ann was predeceased by her parents, John and Victoria (Paluch) Tacka, son, David L. Forsythe, siblings, Mary (Lou) Fadale, Catherine ( Ralph) Baker, and Valentine (Anna Mae) Tacka. Ann is survived by her daughter, Romanza ( Joe Johnson) Forsythe of Albuquerque, NM, daughter-in-law Elizabeth (David) Forsythe of Horseheads, NY, special nephew Robert (Ellen) Baker of Horseheads, NY, grandchildren, Jennifer Kirkpatrick of Raleigh, NC, Shannon (Chris) Delaney of Winnipeg, Canada, Corina (Rob Winkky) Forsythe of Horseheads, NY, Marcie (Jesse) Rice of Elmira, NY, Sam (Jacqueline) Johnson of Albuquerque, NM, and Ian (Alicia) Johnson of Albuquerque, NM, great grandchildren Josie Rice, Toryn Delaney, and Xavier Johnson and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Ann attended St. Casimir's School, and graduated from Elmira Free Academy. One of her proudest moments was working as a civilian at Hickam Air Force Base after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, where she repaired airplane control panels. Upon her return to Elmira, Ann worked for many years at Thatcher Glass and Dart Industries. She later ran Sweeny's store in the student union at Elmira College for several years before her retirement. To those who new Ann, she was well known for her love of her grandchildren and their annual trips to the fair, her delicious pies and peanut brittle, her welcoming home, her gardening, her love of Frank Sinatra music, and for never letting anyone go away hungry. A special thanks to the nursing staff at St Joseph's Skilled Nursing Facility 3rd Floor for the wonderful care and friendships they provided to Ann while in their care. Ann will be interred at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Elmira at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's memory to The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society @ http://eldridgepark.org/new/about-us/donate/
or Meals on Wheels @ https://www.mealsonwheelschemung.org/
.