Anna Potrzebowski
Arnot, PA - Anna (Augustine) Potrzebowski, 100, life-long resident of Arnot, PA., passed away, Tuesday, February, 25, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
Anna was born June 9, 1919 in Arnot, last surviving of ten children of the late John and Pauline (Lentartowicz) Augustine. She was a 1936 graduate of the Arnot High School. In 1939 she married Chester "Hooker" Potrzebowski. He preceded her in death in 1992 following 53 years of marriage. Anna was employed by Canford Manufacturing in Canton for many years until retirement.
Anna enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid bingo player. She will be remembered for her homemade Polish cooking, with pierogis being her specialty. Anna was a devoted member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arnot and later St. Mary's Catholic Church in Blossburg.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings; George, Stanley, Joseph, Walter and Frank Augustine, Christina Polcyn, Mary Skorczewski and Blanche Campbell.
Surviving is her son; Ambrose (Patricia) Potrzebowski of Herndon, grandchildren; Alina Potrzebowski of Albuquerque, NM and Alek Potrzebowski of Alexandria, VA., one great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 314 Granger St., Blossburg, PA 16912. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 138 St. Mary's St. Blossburg. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Memorials and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020