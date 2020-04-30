Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna R. Lawrence


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna R. Lawrence Obituary
Anna R. Lawrence

Elmira, NY - Age 98 of Elmira Heights, NY. She was born August 2, 1921 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Vincent and Joann (Krolak) Jankowski and passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Chemung County Nursing Facility, surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, William H. Lawrence on March 16, 2019; brothers and sister Leonard (Minnie) Jankowski, Robert Jankowski, Corporal Richard Jankowski - killed in service in Korea, Edmund Jankowski, Martha Jankowski, Dr. Bernard Kalec, as well as good friends Bob & Hazel Ellis. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Kathy) Lawrence of Fairbanks, AK, and Edward (Delyn) Lawrence of Elmira; sister-in-law Lucille Kalec; along with several nieces and nephews, and special friends Donna & Elizabeth "Tillie" Badman. She retired from Artistic Card. Anna most enjoyed spending time with her family. Anna was a longtime communicant of St. Casimir's Church in Elmira. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rev. Scott Kubinksi, officiating. Committal prayers and interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -