Anna R. Lawrence
Elmira, NY - Age 98 of Elmira Heights, NY. She was born August 2, 1921 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Vincent and Joann (Krolak) Jankowski and passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Chemung County Nursing Facility, surrounded by her loving family. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, William H. Lawrence on March 16, 2019; brothers and sister Leonard (Minnie) Jankowski, Robert Jankowski, Corporal Richard Jankowski - killed in service in Korea, Edmund Jankowski, Martha Jankowski, Dr. Bernard Kalec, as well as good friends Bob & Hazel Ellis. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Kathy) Lawrence of Fairbanks, AK, and Edward (Delyn) Lawrence of Elmira; sister-in-law Lucille Kalec; along with several nieces and nephews, and special friends Donna & Elizabeth "Tillie" Badman. She retired from Artistic Card. Anna most enjoyed spending time with her family. Anna was a longtime communicant of St. Casimir's Church in Elmira. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rev. Scott Kubinksi, officiating. Committal prayers and interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020