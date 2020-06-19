Anna V. Bush
Montour Falls - Anna V. Bush, 66, of Montour Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Hospital. She was born in Corning, NY on October 26, 1953, the daughter of John and Marion Rice and grew up in Monterey, NY.
Anna retired from Cornell University in 2017 after 25 plus years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crime shows, Lifetime movies and playing with her grand babies.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gabe Bush in 2009; children, Shane and Kenny Bush in 1989; her father, John Rice; and brother, Ricky Rice.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Ryan) Kalakewich of Montour Falls; her mother, Marion Rice of FL; two sisters, Nancy (Terry) Head of FL; and Jenita Dasenberry of NC; a brother, Donald Smith of FL; four grandchildren, Pepsi James, Paris Kalakewich, Shane (Lexi) James, Dylan (Summer) James; great grandchildren, Alaynia, Levi, Ethan and Westley; and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Those attending will be required to adhere to state regulations by social distancing and face masks will be required. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at Laurel Hill Cemetery, County Road 10, Alpine. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.