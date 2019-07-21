Services
Anne B. Thurber


1934 - 2019
Anne B. Thurber

Elmira - Anne B. Thurber of Elmira NY passed away peacefully in the early morning of July 2, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Born in Baltimore, MD to Norman and Evelyn Bernard on August 30, 1934, Anne attended Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She worked in New Jersey as a Registered Nurse in hospitals and doctors' offices while she raised her family.

After retiring, Anne moved to Elmira. She was an active part of the community -- a member of the Audubon Society, teacher of adult literacy and a volunteer at the Steele Memorial Library for over 10 years. She was a devoted and beloved friend and neighbor, an avid gardener, bird watcher and hostess.

She is survived by her brother John Bernard; her children, Steven (Kathy) and Gail; and her grandchildren, Kathryn, Scott Tyler, Lissa and Daniel.

She will be deeply missed.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019
