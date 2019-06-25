|
Anne E. Donovan
Lowman - Anne E. (Hoxsie) Donovan, 68 of Lowman, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Joseph D. "Joe" Donovan. The couple married March 17, 1994 and enjoyed many happy years together.
Anne was born November 14, 1950 in Sayre, PA. She was a 1969 graduate of Waverly High School and worked for the Department of Corrections in Elmira as a clerk until retirement in 2016. Anne was a member of St. James the Apostle (the Greater) Catholic Church in Waverly, NY and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Anne is survived by her husband Joe, her children: Dan Adams of Big Flats, NY. Tammie Adams of Elmira, Joe (Anj) Donovan, Jr. of Lowman, Jennifer Donovan with husband Eric Steinwinter of Southport, NY, her grandchildren: Marissa Adams, Jacob Adams, Abbigail Donovan, and Chase Donovan, her brother John (Ping) Hoxsie of Las Vegas, NV, and her sister Ellen Hoxsie of Hamilton, NY, special friends Doc and Barb, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Elvyn Hoxsie and her grandson Dylan Donovan.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. James the Apostle (the Greater) Catholic Church, 503 Clark St. Waverly, NY 14892. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anne's memory to the Chemung County Humane Society & S.P.C.A., 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903 or the Children's Miracle Network- Elmira Medical Arts Center, 571 E. Market St. Suite 102, Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 25, 2019