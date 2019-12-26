|
Anne L. Mowery
Elmira - Reverend Anne L. (Becker) Mowery, age 72 of Elmira Heights, NY; Went to be with her Lord on Christmas Eve 2019 at home, surrounded by her daughter's love and care. Anne was born August 4, 1947 in Elmira, NY. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd F. and Cecile (M. Peckham) Becker; Her husband Richard M. Mowery and son, Richard F. Barnes predeceased her. She is survived by her loving daughter Beth A. Miller who took care of Anne in their home. Along with Beth Anne she is survived by her sister, Joyce (Joe) Cicconi; Brother: Robert A. (Marion) Becker, several nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her brightest star and the one she always loved to visit with and care for, JahMiah Seals. Anne retired as Pastor of the United Methodist Church, ministering in several local parishes. Graveside services in Woodlawn Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Her friend, Reverend Donald Hoff, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the UMCOR, 475 Riverside Drive, Room 1522, New York, NY 10115 in memory of Pastor Mowery. Anne's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019