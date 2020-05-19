|
|
Anne Louise (Sliwa) Wells
Anne Louise (Sliwa) Wells, age 83, went peacefully, to be with Jesus and His angels on May 18, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. at Lima Convalescent Home.Anne was born August 23, 1936 in Elmira, NY to Walter C. and Mary Ann (Elliott) Sliwa who preceded her in death. Survivors include her children: Mark (Kathy) S. Wells of Greenville, SC and Rae Beasley of Columbus, OH. She was a Super Gram to Cory Wells, Clinton (Lauren) Beasley and Eric Beasley and a great-grandmother to her favorite princess, Gwendolyn Beasley. Also surviving are her sisters: Rose Brown of Horseheads, NY and Mary Kay Brown of Wellsburg, NY, a sister-in-law, Madge Sliwa of Elmira/NJ, and a son-in-law, Gary (Valarie) Beasley of Kissimmee, FL.She is preceded in death by a brother, Walter Sliwa; a brother-in-law, Edward Brown; and an especially talented nephew, Edward Michael Brown.Mrs. Wells attended Corning Northside High School. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Lima, volunteered at Churches United Pantry and Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. She was a member of Business and Professional Women's Club. She was an awesome cook and always said, if she had an education, she would have loved being a Home Economics teacher. Her palate was so developed, that she could taste something and tell you what ingredients were in it. She had the ability to read a recipe and tell you if it was worth making.The family would like to recognize and thank the special professionals who cared for Anne in her final months: Lisa Steinke, RN, Mary Ann Stewart, RN, Barb Gremling, MSW, Herb Wilker, MSW Chaplain, Candy Montano, CNA and Jackie Caprella, CNA.Private family services will be held in New York at a later date. A Celebration of Life dinner will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church at a date to be determined.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 209 W. North St., Lima, OH 45801 or Lima Convalescent Home Foundation, 1650 Allentown Rd., Lima, OH 45805.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020