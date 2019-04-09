|
Anne Menio Berlin
Horseheads,NY - ANNE MENIO BERLIN age 94 of Horseheads, NY passed away quietly at home on Friday April 5, 2019 . She was born June 8, 1924 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Alex and Anna Menio. Anne was a waitress at Nick's Restaurant in Horseheads for several years. In addition to her parents, Anne was pre-deceased by her brothers Ed Menio, Mike Menio, and Walt (Nancy DeWitt) Menio and her sisters Mary VanGorder and Helen Glen. Anne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law : Walter and Eva Berlin of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada ; her beloved grandchildren : Ryan ( Caitlin Shepard) Berlin , Michael (Zengina Lee) Berlin , and Jennifer (Dan) MacLeod ; her cherished great grandchildren : Bryn Berlin , Freddie Berlin , and Eliza MacLeod . Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS , NY on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 7-9 PM. Anne's Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by interment in Maple Grove Cemetery 715 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY. Word of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019