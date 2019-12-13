|
Anne Vail Booth
Pine City - Mrs. Anne Vail Booth, age 75, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her winter home on Jekyll Island, Georgia. She was the loving wife of John Seeley Booth, Jr. for 53 years.
Born in Mt. Kisco, New York on December 9, 1944, Anne was the daughter of the late C. Hubert and Charlotte Dredger Vail. She grew up in Brewster, New York, spending many active, happy years at the family farm and summer community, Vail's Grove. She attended MacDuffie School in Springfield, Massachusetts for two years, and was chosen to be head prefect her senior year, graduating in 1962. Anne then attended Elmira College, earning her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Elementary Education. She was a beloved teacher in the Elmira City School District for 30 years.
Anne was an avid golfer, potter, basket weaver, photographer, Mahjong player, and card winner. Those who could count her as a friend knew her unconditional loyalty and spirit of life.
More than anything else, Anne was a loving and devoted mother to her three sons, John Seeley Booth III, the late Christopher Vail Booth (wife Angela), and Timothy Arthur Booth (wife Bethany); and grandmother to Samuel Christopher Booth, Marloe Madeline Laughlin, and Elias Robert Booth. She is survived by brothers, Peter Covert Vail (wife Lyn) and Walter Dredger Vail (wife Kathy); and sister, MaryEllen Vail LaRocca (husband Steven); and brother-in-law, Peter Sicard Booth (late wife Jane); along with many loving Booth and Vail nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at Anne and Seeley's home from 2-6pm on Monday, December 16. Funeral services will be held at Park Church on Tuesday, December 17 at 1pm. Reverend James K. Boodley officiating. A reception will follow at the Elmira Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Susan G. Komen Upstate New York, P.O. Box 1306, Elmira, NY 14902 or the Jekyll Island Arts Association, P.O. Box 13201, Jekyll Island, GA 31527.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019