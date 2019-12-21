Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Mucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette M. Mucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette M. Mucci Obituary
Annette M. Mucci

Houston TX - Age 58, passed away in Houston TX on Friday, December 13, 2019. Annette was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Joseph A. Mucci of Elmira and the late Mary Ann Cambio Maggese. In addition to her mother she is predeceased by brother Michael C. Mucci and godfather Vincent Mucci. In addition to her father Annette is survived by step-mother Irene Mucci; siblings, MaryJo Chamberlain, Carol Maggese, Paul Maggese, Jr. all of Florida, Mark Mucci of Elmira and Christina Mucci of Elmira; nieces, Brittany Mucci of Florida, Alicia Mucci of Georgia, Katarina Martin of Elmira, nephews, Michael Buchanan of Lowman and Calvin Mayo of Binghamton; great nephews, Jonathan Castrechino US Army currently serving in Germany, and Miguel Mucci of Elmira; uncles and aunts, Peter and Joann Cambio of Cheektowaga NY, Joann and Roy Rohlin of Elmira, Tekla Mucci of Vestal, John Narde of Rochester, godmother Patricia Butts of Elmira; and several cousins. Annette had lived in Texas for the past 35 years. She was a free spirit with great love for music, fashion, makeup and had an amazingly big heart. Annette will be forever loved, treasured and missed by her family. Private services will be held. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -