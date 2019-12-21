|
|
Annette M. Mucci
Houston TX - Age 58, passed away in Houston TX on Friday, December 13, 2019. Annette was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Joseph A. Mucci of Elmira and the late Mary Ann Cambio Maggese. In addition to her mother she is predeceased by brother Michael C. Mucci and godfather Vincent Mucci. In addition to her father Annette is survived by step-mother Irene Mucci; siblings, MaryJo Chamberlain, Carol Maggese, Paul Maggese, Jr. all of Florida, Mark Mucci of Elmira and Christina Mucci of Elmira; nieces, Brittany Mucci of Florida, Alicia Mucci of Georgia, Katarina Martin of Elmira, nephews, Michael Buchanan of Lowman and Calvin Mayo of Binghamton; great nephews, Jonathan Castrechino US Army currently serving in Germany, and Miguel Mucci of Elmira; uncles and aunts, Peter and Joann Cambio of Cheektowaga NY, Joann and Roy Rohlin of Elmira, Tekla Mucci of Vestal, John Narde of Rochester, godmother Patricia Butts of Elmira; and several cousins. Annette had lived in Texas for the past 35 years. She was a free spirit with great love for music, fashion, makeup and had an amazingly big heart. Annette will be forever loved, treasured and missed by her family. Private services will be held. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019