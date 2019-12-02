|
|
Annie Friel
Horseheads,NY - ANNIE FRIEL Age 94 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Corning Guthrie Hospital . Annie was born September 5, 1925 in Lettermacaward , County Donegal, Ireland the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Ann Breslin McCahill . She married her husband Patrick Friel and he pre-deceased her on January 14, 2011. Annie was also pre-deceased by sisters and brothers Connie, Eddie, Padraig, Mamie , and Lil. She was a cook for The Salvation Army and retired as a maintenance worker for Gimbel's Department Strore in Valley Stream, NY. Mrs. Friel was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Annie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Maureen and Gary Hayden of Horseheads, NY; grandchildren: William Hayden stationed with The U.S. Air Force, James J. Hayden, Heather Hayden Hurley and Brendan Hurley , and Kathryn Hayden ; great grandson John T. Hurley; sisters: Agg Brady and Bredge Montgomery both of Glasgow, Scotland and Dolly Wallace of Dungloe, Ireland ; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS. NY on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 4-6 PM. Deacon Dan Hurley will lead The Recitation of The Rosary at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street at Westinghouse Road Horseheads, NY. Annie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Patrick in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The Salvation Army , an organization special to Annie.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019