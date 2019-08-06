|
Annmarie Barnic
Elmira Heights - Age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 4, 2019, at home in the loving presence of her family. Annmarie was born December 22, 1934 in Scranton, PA, the eldest daughter of the late Thomas and Celia (Carey) Jackson. She was predeceased by her husband Frank J. Barnic, son Frank Barnic, Jr. and brothers, Thomas and Buddy Jackson. She is survived by her loving family: Coleen and Donald Hicks of Campbell NY, Patsy and Rodney McGinnis of Elmira Heights, Mary Ellen "Mimi" Hanley of Elmira, Christopher and Karen Barnic of Horseheads, Terrie and Paul Dimmick of Elmira Heights, Bridget and Michael Hallinan of Elmira, and Kathleen and David Kimiecik of Vestal; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Paul Bell of The Villages, FL; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Annmarie was a communicant of St. Casimir's Church and an adorer at the Adoration Chapel. She was famous for baking the perfect pie, sweet treats on the counter, and having hot coffee ready. Hers was the home to drop in for a laugh, some comforting advice, and fun family conversations. Family and friends are invited to Annmarie's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Casimir's Church, 1012 Davis Street, Elmira, on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Annmarie's memory may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509.
