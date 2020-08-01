1/1
Anthony J. Angelo
1937 - 2020
Anthony J. Angelo

Elmira Heights, NY - Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 83. Anthony was born on July 7, 1937 in Watkins Glen, NY, son to the late Rocco and Frances Rifenbury Angelo. He is also predeceased by his brother, Dan Condame. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Piatt Angelo; children; Patricia (Dan) Peek, Rocco Angelo and Barbara Angelo; grandchildren, Angela and Lance; great grandchildren, Elias and Lucas; sisters, Jean (Ron) Semple, Judy (Lynn) Liepcak, Patty (Tom) Ambrose and Roxanne (David) Russell; brother-in-law, Reginald (Romie) Piatt; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins including Sandra Dellacorna and good friends Louie Davis and Walt Weber. Tony served his country honorably with the US Air Force and retired after several years as a truck driver with Local Teamster Union #529. He was well known as being an avid fan of NASCAR and horse racing. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will follow at 1PM with Fr. John DeSocio. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY with Military Honors immediately following. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tony please consider donations to a charity of one's choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Tony's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
AUG
7
Burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
