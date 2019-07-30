Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:15 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Anthony M. "Tony" Barnes

Anthony M. "Tony" Barnes Obituary
Anthony M. "Tony" Barnes

Elmira Heights - Age 34, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Tony was born in Elmira, the son of Casey C. and Karen Cicora Barnes. Tony was predeceased by his father. In addition to his mother Karen, he is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins from the Barnes and Cicora families. Tony had a great love for his family, friends and all animals. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:15 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 30, 2019
