Anthony P. Luppino
1943 - 2020
Anthony P. Luppino

Horseheads, NY - Passed, surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Tony was born June 13, 1943 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Anthony and Doleen Merrill Luppino. Tony is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Wise Luppino; children, Mark Fitzgerald, Anne Vanderpoel, Patrick Luppino, Kevin Luppino; Jason (Brooke) Luppino; grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Alexandra and Victoria; brother, Joe (Ann) Luppino; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy on board the USS Joseph Strauss and retired from Corning Inc. as an electrician. Tony then went on to create his own business known as APL Electric in which he was an electrician/handyman. He had a love for woodworking and a love of dachshund's. It was Tony's wishes that his services be held privately. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held privately. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Tony's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
