Anthony S. Cook
Elmira - Age 94 of Elmira, NY, formerly of Coropolis, PA. He was born November 1, 1926 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Frank and Antoinette (DelMonte) Cook and passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Anthony Joseph; daughter Robyn; wives Ruth and Marian and siblings Angelo, Joseph, Mary and Anna. He is survived by his children Christina, Robert, Randy, Glenn, Debra; sister Theresa Carr; sister-in-law Sandra Cook; niece Sharon Crean; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. To view his complete obituary please visit www.walterjkent.com
.