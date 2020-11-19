1/1
Anthony S. Cook
1926 - 2020
Anthony S. Cook

Elmira - Age 94 of Elmira, NY, formerly of Coropolis, PA. He was born November 1, 1926 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Frank and Antoinette (DelMonte) Cook and passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Anthony Joseph; daughter Robyn; wives Ruth and Marian and siblings Angelo, Joseph, Mary and Anna. He is survived by his children Christina, Robert, Randy, Glenn, Debra; sister Theresa Carr; sister-in-law Sandra Cook; niece Sharon Crean; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. To view his complete obituary please visit www.walterjkent.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Memories & Condolences
