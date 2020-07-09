1/1
Archie H. Price Jr.
1944 - 2020
Archie H. Price Jr.

Big Flats - Age 76 of Big Flats. He was born April 28, 1944 in Elmira, the son of the late Archie H. and Mabel (Greene) Price Sr., and passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2020 after a long illness. In addition to his parents, Archie was predeceased by three of his siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra L. (Hunter) Price; their daughters Michelle "Missy" (Jeffery) Morrow, and Tammy (Bruce Taft) Price; brother Bob Price; grandchildren Mark Morrow, Kayla (Dustin) Morrow- Thompkins, Devan Dilmore (Bryan Zinck-Johnson), and Shannon Atwell; many great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Archie will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Following his wishes, there will be no services held. Condolences at www.babrerfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
