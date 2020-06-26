Arden (Artie) Robert Santulli



Arden (Artie) Robert Santulli, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born January 11, 1939 in Elmira to Louise and Louis Santulli. A graduate of Elmira Free Academy, Arden attended Louisiana State University before following his passion for trains in his long career with the railroad. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughters Sandra and Teresa; grandchildren Allison, Amanda, Phillip and Kathleen and his mother, Louise Fencil. He is predeceased by his father Louis Santulli. As per Arden's wishes no funeral services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Fagan's Funeral Home of Bath.









