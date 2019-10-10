Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Arlene T. Smith

Arlene T. Smith

Elmira - Arlene T. Smith, age 93 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Catherine and Paul Pieper. Arlene was also predeceased by her husband, Raymond Smith; twin sister, Irene; and companion, Bob Swan.

Arlene is survived by her aunt, Sue Robbins; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She loved her cats! She enjoyed line dancing, spending time at her cottage on Lamoka Lake and going to Florida in the winter. Arlene was a loving wife, aunt and dear friend who will be missed by all.

A funeral service celebrating Arlene's life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arlene's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
