Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Armondo J. "Armond" Andreine Jr.


1939 - 2019
Armondo J. "Armond" Andreine Jr. Obituary
Armondo J. Andreine Jr. "Armond"

Elmira Heights, NY - Passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 80. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4-6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patricks, Elmira, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11AM with Fr. Richard Farrell. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary may be expressed at Armond's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
