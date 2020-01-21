Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horseheads - Age 88, of Horseheads. Arnold passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Arnold was born on April 25, 1931 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Ralph and Bessie Carbaugh. In addition to his parents, Arnold was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Betty; his grandson, Ryan Scherer; son-in-law Christopher Nelson; along with his two brothers and his sister. He is survived by his daughters and son: Carole (Kenneth) Tota of Alpine; Deborah Carbaugh- Nelson of Eden Prairie, MN; Linda (Keith) Wrobel of Plymouth, MN; and Arnold (Ann) Carbaugh of Horseheads; his grandchildren Alison (Jody) Rogish of Richmond, VA; Sarah (Ben) White of Newfield, NY; James (Carly) Nelson of Belle Plaine, MN; Alison (Philip) Chabot of Richfield, MN; Arnold Carbaugh III of Alpine and Amanda Carbaugh of Trumansburg; his great-grandchildren: Jackson, Tyler and Sadie Rogish; Riley, Madigan and Samantha White; and Alexander and Caleb Nelson. He also leaves behind his brother Elden; sister-in-law, Joan Terry of Horseheads, and brother-in-law, Paul Driscoll of Whitney Point. Forty-three years ago, Arnold and Betty founded Carbaugh Tool Company, a family-focused business known for its commitment to customer service, support of the community, and collection of exotic birds. He enjoyed cruising, visiting Walt Disney World, and spending time at the beach with his family. Arnold was the proud owner of many vintage cars. He was an active man who was known to say "I'll rest when I'm dead." Rest in peace, Arnold. Those wishing may make donations in Arnold's memory to your local Humane Society or animal shelter. Family and friends are invited to call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4-7 pm. A private burial service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Odessa at a later date. Condolences may be left and donation information available at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
