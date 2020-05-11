Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Arnold "Arnie" Miller

Horseheads - Age 71, of Horseheads, NY. Arnie passed away on Sunday, May 10th, 2020 after a valiant battle with a long illness. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1967. He loyally worked for Schweizer Aircraft Corporation for 45 years, as well as running a small welding business out of his house garage for nearly five decades. Arnie was married to Donna Pearson on July 31st, 1971; they were faithfully married for 48 years. He was involved in his Christian community, Pine Valley Baptist Church, serving as a deacon there for approximately two decades. Arnie is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Robert; daughter, Susan; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Doris Miller, and his brother, Jerry Miller. Private services will be held and Arnie will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. A full tribute can be read and condolences left at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 11 to May 17, 2020
