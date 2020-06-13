Arthur Edward DickersonArthur Edward Dickerson, 85, of Troy, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Art was the husband of Johann (Mott) Dickerson. The couple married March 4, 1956 and had 64 happy years together.Art was born on January 25, 1935 in Troy Township, son of the late E. Laverne and Nellie Amanda (Rockwell) Dickerson. He was a 1953 Troy High School graduate and was a printer and type setter for Elmira Quality Printers until his retirement. Art was very involved with is church and his community. He served the community as an officer of the Alparon Park Board and organized the vendors for the Maple Festival held there each year. He was an active member of the Columbia Cross Roads Methodist Church, he lent a hand when needed and sang in the choir. For many years Art also sang in the Old Hymns quartet. Art was a longtime member, past president and secretary of the Sylvania Lions Club, he was active in its recycling program, fundraising activities and a member of its Demolition Derby Committee, which was featured at the Troy Fair. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor conferred to a Lion in recognition of humanitarian efforts. Past volunteer activities include the Boy Scouts and Little League. In 2015 Art was recognized for all his accomplishments by being awarded Alumni of the Year by the Troy Area School District.Art is survived by his loving wife Johann, his children: Carol Allen of Sayre, PA, Gail Nowels of Columbus, IN, Dale Dickerson of Gillett, PA, and Susan King of Uhland, TX, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, his sister Janice Sheive of Millerton, PA, along with several nieces and nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents.A memorial service to celebrate Art's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.Memorial contributions may be made in Art's memory to the Sylvania Lions Club P.O. Box 5 Sylvania, PA 16945 or to the Philadelphia chapter of ALS, 321 Norristown Road #260 Ambler, PA 19002.Send Condolences at: