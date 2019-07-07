|
Arthur F. Joslyn
Montour Falls - Arthur F. Joslyn, 81, of Montour Falls entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Art was employed at Northern Stud Welding for 17 years, and most recently worked at H & R Block in Watkins Glen until he retired. He is also a retired U.S. Army veteran.
He enjoyed sports in every capacity and could always be found watching his beloved Michigan Wolverines. He also enjoyed playing cards, visiting with family and friends, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Art was predeceased by his significant other of 43 years, Nancy L. Starkweather in 2017, and her son Thomas Starkweather in 1988.
He is survived by his children, Kim Joslyn of Ithaca, Michelle (Mike Colunio) Bump of Montour Falls, James (Shannon) Joslyn of Beaver Dams, Anthony Joslyn, and his son-in-law Ray Bump both of Montour Falls, and Nancy's children, Terri Dillman, Tim (Kym) Starkweather both of Montour Falls, and Todd (Ann) Starkweather of Odessa, as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ann, our angel here on Earth, for the amazing care she gave our Dad/Papa. Her kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A memorial service will directly follow at the funeral home. Interment in Highland Cemetery will be a private ceremony for immediate family.
Flowers or arrangements sent to the funeral home will be donated immediately afterwards to the Schuyler Hospital Long Term Care facility for the residents to enjoy. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
"You were aMAIZEing and we are BLUE we will forever be missing you"
Rest Easy Dad/Papa. We love you.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019