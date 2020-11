Or Copy this URL to Share

Harrisburg, NC - Arthur Terwilliger, age 76 of Harrisburg, NC previously Pine City, NY passed away on 11/7/2020. Survived by his wife Janet, son Jeff and wife Yvette of Waxhaw, NC, son Tom and wife Keli of Elmira, NY, grandchildren Nick, Gabrielle, Luke and Ben. Memorials can be made to:



Humane Society of Concord



PO Box 5347



Concord, NC 28027









