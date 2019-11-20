|
Audrey Metheral Davis
Elmira - Audrey Metheral Davis, 91, passed peacefully on November 17, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Audrey was born on October 4, 1928 in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada to Arthur G. and Gladys F. Metheral. She married Charles E. Davis (Charlie) in 1949 and gave birth to her son, Douglas B. Davis (Doug), in 1951. The family resided together in Eastchester, New York for 24 years. Upon her husband's retirement in 1973, Audrey and Charlie moved to Margate, Florida and became avid travelers and active members of their retirement community. After the passing of her husband in 1986, Audrey remained very active. She continued to travel with friends, was actively involved in her church, taught senior aquatic exercise classes, delivered bread to those in need, and volunteered at the Northwest Regional Hospital in Margate, Florida for over 30 years. In 2017, Audrey moved north to Elmira, New York to be near her son as her health declined. Audrey is survived by her son Doug (Sally) Davis of Elmira, New York, three grandchildren: Sandi (Jason) Bryant of Ewing, New Jersey, Lori (Bryan) Geiling of Audobon, Pennsylvania and Todd (Chrissy) Davis of Front Royal, Virginia. She has seven great grandchildren: Jake and Savannah Bryant, Tyler, Analiesa and Hailey Geiling, and Gianna and Aaron Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a small family service at a later date. Fond memories of Audrey may be shared with her family and friends at www.haughey-woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019