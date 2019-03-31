|
Augustine John Cesarini Jr.
Elmira - Age 89 of Elmira, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The most loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. Survived by his sons, Robert James Cesarini, Rochester, John Steven (Nancy Lea) Cesarini, Sparks, NV; grandchildren, Esabella Cesarini, Julia Sara Cesarini; brother-in-law, Robert Karney, Big Flats; several nieces, nephews and cousins including special nephew, John Muccigrosso; special nieces, Tina Canali, Debi Lytle, Mary Claire Harper, Karen Marie (Steve) Dibling, Mary Lou Stead & Cindy Sambroski; special great niece and nephew Barbara Ann Biroscak & Andrew Biroscak; pre-deceased, by his beloved wife of 60 years Barbara Ann Karney Cesarini; parents, Clara & Augustine Cesarini Sr.; sister, Mary Muccigrosso; brother, Nazzareno Cesarini. Augustine was a communicant of the Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. He retired after 30 years of service as a truck driver for G & T Air Expediting. A Veteran US Army Korea, as well as an avid bowler and softball player. Those wishing can make a donation in Augustine's name to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish (envelopes available at the Funeral Home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home Monday, April 1st for his Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Scott Kubinski, officiating. Burial in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019