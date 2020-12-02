Barbara A. Angelo
Elmira Heights, NY - Passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Barbara was born on May 25, 1938 in Bloomsburg, PA, daughter to the late Woodrow and Cleomae Edwards Piatt. She is also predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Angelo in July. She is survived by her children; Patricia (Dan) Peek, Rocco Angelo and Barbara Angelo; grandchildren, Angela and Lance; great grandchildren, Elias and Lucas; brother, Reginald (Romie) Piatt; sisters-in-law, Jean (Ron) Semple, Judy (Lynn) Liepcak, Patty (Tom) Ambrose and Roxanne (David) Russell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins and good friends Marie Polovick, Lena Corsaro and Sue Hartman. Barb retired as a dedicated bus driver from the Elmira Heights School Dist. after 45 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and faithful catholic. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2PM-4PM. Funeral Services will follow at 4PM with Fr. Scott Kubinski. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Barb please consider donations to a charity of one's choice
. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Barb's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com