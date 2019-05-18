|
Barbara A. Boyce
Pine City - Age 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wed. May 15, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 1, 1939 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late, George W. & Louise Spencer Burt. Barb graduated from Southside High School and studied psychology at Elmira College. She went on to earn her teaching degree in elementary education, teaching at Pine City School for 18 years. A pioneer in her career, Barb was the co-proprietor of Boyce's Tree Service and also operated Plank Road Pantry for many years. A born-again Christian, Barb had a tremendous faith and a no-nonsense style of being heard. Her warm smile and gentle spirit radiated to others. She is survived by her beloved family; husband, Blair Boyce; son, Matthew (Sarah Palmer) Boyce; sister, Shirley Short; and her adopted sister and best friend, Carolyn Butler, all of Pine City; a niece, Ranakay Bennett and her family. Family and friends will be received at Victory Church 645 E. Main St. Troy, PA, 16947 on Tues. May 21, 2019 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:15 p.m. Burial will take place in Ashland Cemetery at her family's convenience.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019