Barbara A. Kulago
Gillett, PA - Age 93, passed away on Tues. Feb. 4, 2020 in Winchester, TN. Born on Oct. 10, 1926 in Elmira, to the late Mahlon G. & Grace A. Britenbaker Baker. Barbara graduated from Southside High School. A hardworking lady, she was employed by the Remington Rand and retired from Howell Box Co. A homemaker, Barb was devoted to raising her large family. Barb enjoyed gardening, and loved her summers at Keuka Lake. Barbara is survived by her loving children, Terry Baker, Yulee, FL, Leonard (Diane) Kulago, Gillett, PA; Mary (Robert) Cogswell, Millerton, PA; Bonnie (Kenneth) Hunter, Huntland, TN; Marlene Austin, Gillett, PA; Lynda (David) VanDusen, Barton, NY; Thomas Kulago, Gillett, PA; and George (Mary Ann) Kulago, Huntland, TN; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brothers, George Baker and Norman Baker; sister, Stella Edsall; brother-in-law, Charles Edsall; sisters-in-law, Vanetta Baker, and Doris Baker; daughter-in-law, Sharon Baker. All services will be handled privately at her family's convenience.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020