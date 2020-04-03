|
Barbara A. Perry
89, born in Elmira Heights, NY on March 10, 1931 was a casualty of Covid-19 and passed on April 2, 2020. Barbara was active in her community of Bath, NY for 66 years. She worked at the Hallmark Store on Liberty St, Bath, NY for 40 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Bath and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Bell Choir. Barbara and her husband Dick taught polka, swing, and ballroom dancing for many years. She is predeceased by her husband C. Richard Perry and her brother Rich Miller of Elmira Heights.
She is survived by her sister Carol A. Miller; her daughter, Ann (Stephen) Geer, grandson Peter (Sarah) Geer, great grandson Zane, grandson David (Sarah) Geer, great grandchildren, Owen, Brooks and Parker; son, Mark (Mary) Perry, grandson, Benjamin (Erin) Perry, great grandchildren, Adam, Joseph and Cecilia, granddaughter Bethany (Brent) Conway, great grandchildren, Allisyn and Shannon and granddaughter Teresa and fiance Rick Calkins; her son David (Judi)Perry, grandchildren, Nathanael (Amber) Westcott, great grandchildren, Hattie and Aiden, granddaughter, Abigail (Jason) Likens. She is also survived by granddaughter Ruth (Joey) Delvecchio and great grandchildren, Domineque, Phoenix and Skylar, grandson Ryan (Caitlin) Paredes and great granddaughter Caroline and her closest friend Jerry Teifer.
Memorial services will be held at a later date after Covid-19 passes. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, Bath, NY. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020