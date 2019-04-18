|
Barbara Ann Palmer
Spencer - Barbara Ann Palmer, 87, of Spencer, NY, born June 4th, 1931, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 15th, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She has four children, Janet (Jim) Sayre of Van Etten, NY, Jackie (Joe) Zahradnik of Brooksville, FL, Jimmy (Helen Petrolawicz) Palmer of Apalachin, NY and Jody (Marty) Hodges of York, PA. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Robert "Bob" Palmer, her sister Phyllis (Earl) Cruise of Johnson City, NY and her brother Mike Staurowsky of Van Etten, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents, George and Esther Staurowsky, her sister Kathleen and brother-in-law Charles Gilbert and two granddaughters. Barbara and Robert have 45 grand, great and great great grandchildren. Barbara will be missed by all that loved and knew her. Services will be held at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, NY on Saturday April 20th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm with a special message by Beverly Davenport to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to , 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-231-3441, stjude.org
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019