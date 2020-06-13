Barbara Ann (Potter) Woodhouse
Barbara Ann (Potter) Woodhouse, age 63, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home in Charles City, Virginia.
Barbara was born on December 18, 1956 to Henry and Valerie (Eva) Potter in Corning, NY.
She was a graduate of Corning-Painted Post East High School and Corning Community College. She retired from Corning Natural Gas Company.
Barb loved sewing, crocheting and going to the beach. Barb also spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, David J. Woodhouse of Charles city, VA; son, Chad Michael (Ashton) Woodhouse of Charles, City ,VA; daughter, Stacy Nicole (Alexander) Coffey of Chester, VA; mother, Valerie J. Potter of Painted Post, NY; brother, James H. (Terry) Potter of Lindley, NY; sister, Diane E. (Bill) Potter-Earl of Corning; sister-in-law, Cindy (Tom) Donahue; brother-in-law, John Woodhouse and sisters-in-law, Janis Osterhaudt and Kimber Potter; father-in-law, Norman Woodhouse; grandchildren: Madalin Woodhouse, Damian Elliott, Lily Coffey, Wyitt Elliott, Jaxon Woodhouse, Tucker Woodhouse and Everett Coffey.
Barbara was predeceased by her father, Henry E. Potter; brother, Thomas E. Potter and mothers-in-law, Dorothy Osterhaudt and Vivian Woodhouse.
Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara's name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.