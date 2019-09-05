|
Barbara B. Cole
Big Flats - Age 92 of Big Flats. Barbara passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born July 29, 1927 in Cuba, NY, daughter of the late Edgar and Jessie (Walthart) Butts. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her dear husband, Harold Cole along with her sister, Marion Bright. She is survived by her children: John Cole of Moretown, VT, Kate (Jeff) Sonner of Corning, NY with their children, Zachary (Catina) Sonner of Ypsilanti, MI, and Hannah Sonner of Rochester, NY; Sara (Mark Sullivan) Cole of Middleton, WI with their children, Andy, Keara, and Maryclaire Sulivan; and Jenny Cole of Corning, NY; one great-grandson Simon John Sonner, son of Zachary and Catina; sister Marcia Blacklin of Rochester, NY; along with several nieces, nephews , and many dear friends. Barbara graduated valedictorian of Cuba High School. She received her Bachelor's degree in history from the University of Rochester. Taught history in upstate New York. Throughout her life, she enjoyed equestrian sports, including driving her Morgan horse, "Sonny". She enjoyed mystery novels, bridge, flower gardening, and travelling with her husband throughout the U.S. Barbara was very active in the congregation of St. Matthews Episcopal Church; she served as a Vestry member and on the Altar Guild. She coordinated the church food pantry, which became the Horseheads Food Pantry. She was a member of the Big Flats Historical Society and a volunteer AARP tax preparer. Barbara's funeral service will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 408 S. Main St., Horseheads, NY on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 2 pm. Private burial in Cuba Cemetery with her family on a later date. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019