Barbara Benjamin
Erin - Age 78 of Erin, NY. She was born September 20, 1940 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Edwin and Ester (Ketchum) Burlew and passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother David Burlew. She is survived by her children Paul (Diane) Benjamin, Jr. with children Rebecca. Tyler, Daniel and Sarah; Todd Benjamin, Sr. with children Todd, Jr (Desiree), Tabitha (Mike) and Tamera (Stephen); Tammy (Jerry) Sawyer; Tina (Doug) Otto with their children Josh (Meagan) and Brandon; 14 great grandchildren Hunter, Gaberial, Liliana, Colton, Haylee, Stephanie, Aiden, Spencer, Sullivan, Callum, Zane, Finnegan, Annelle and Teddy; brothers Gene and Ronald Burlew; sisters Ester Havens and Cory Burlew. Family and friends may call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 So. Main St., Horseheads on Sunday, April 7th from 2 to 4 pm. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Those wishing, may remember Barbara with donations to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870. Condolences and view a full tribute at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019