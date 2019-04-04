Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Benjamin


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Benjamin Obituary
Barbara Benjamin

Erin - Age 78 of Erin, NY. She was born September 20, 1940 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Edwin and Ester (Ketchum) Burlew and passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother David Burlew. She is survived by her children Paul (Diane) Benjamin, Jr. with children Rebecca. Tyler, Daniel and Sarah; Todd Benjamin, Sr. with children Todd, Jr (Desiree), Tabitha (Mike) and Tamera (Stephen); Tammy (Jerry) Sawyer; Tina (Doug) Otto with their children Josh (Meagan) and Brandon; 14 great grandchildren Hunter, Gaberial, Liliana, Colton, Haylee, Stephanie, Aiden, Spencer, Sullivan, Callum, Zane, Finnegan, Annelle and Teddy; brothers Gene and Ronald Burlew; sisters Ester Havens and Cory Burlew. Family and friends may call at the Barber Funeral Home, 413 So. Main St., Horseheads on Sunday, April 7th from 2 to 4 pm. Interment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Those wishing, may remember Barbara with donations to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870. Condolences and view a full tribute at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now