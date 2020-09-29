Barbara E. BeachElmira - Age 76 passed away, Fri. Sept. 25, 2020 following declining health and is now resting in the arms of Jesus. Born on July 17, 1944 in Elmira; Barbara was the daughter of the late, Raymond E. & Norma Rounsville Beach. She was employed by Eastern Metals in graphic design for many years. Barbara was an admirer of Mark Twain. At one time, she sold her pen and ink drawings in the Mark Twain gift shop she opened in Elmira. Some of her work can still be seen on the walls of the Mark Twain Hotel in Elmira and a few valuable prints may still be available to the public through her sister, Linda. In addition to art, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and time spent with her cherished family who survive; loving sisters, Linda (David) Cole and Nancy Beach; niece, Kathy Cole; nephew, John (Shannon) Cole; great niece, Kayla; great nephews, Ryan and Jason. In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by a brother, David Beach. In honor of her wishes all services will take place privately and she will be interred in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.